BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 151.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,059 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 23.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $78.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

