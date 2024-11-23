Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

