Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group
In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Berry Global Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.