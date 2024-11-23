Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE BERY opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

