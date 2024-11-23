Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Increased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $180,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,773,000 after buying an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,081,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 649,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,391,000 after buying an additional 134,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,091,000 after buying an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $332.91 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.18 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

