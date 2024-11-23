Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Marathon Capitl raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,858.16. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,777,216.86. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.