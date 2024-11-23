Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) PT at $75.67

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,657,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

