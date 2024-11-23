Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $41.50

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FOXF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Fox Factory Stock Performance
Fox Factory stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.65.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fox Factory
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.