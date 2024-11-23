Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $124.33

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Post by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Post has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.87.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

