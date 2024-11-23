Brokers Offer Predictions for NexGen Energy FY2025 Earnings

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NXE opened at C$12.42 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.04 and a 12-month high of C$12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

