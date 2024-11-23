Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.3 %

BN opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

