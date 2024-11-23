Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lessened by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 214,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,091,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,019,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 192,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.48.

CNI stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

