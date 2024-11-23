Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 3,119 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $152.71 and a 52 week high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.