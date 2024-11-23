Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE COF opened at $187.06 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.74.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.