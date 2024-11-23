Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $205.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 52.7% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

