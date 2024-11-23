Caprock Group LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 3,960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Raymond James by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

