Caprock Group LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,823 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,122,000 after purchasing an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 725.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 907,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 797,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

XEL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

