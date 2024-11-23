Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,339,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

NYSE KEYS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $171.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

