Caprock Group LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 96.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

CIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

