Caprock Group LLC Buys 63 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 262,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after buying an additional 249,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 41,151.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,800.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,128,000 after buying an additional 123,711 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $246.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $248.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.20, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,145. The trade was a 33.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. This represents a 22.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,905 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

