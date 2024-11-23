Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $60.98 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

