Caprock Group LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,076. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,700. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,826. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

