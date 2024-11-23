Caprock Group LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 370,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 215,554 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,048,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,538,000 after acquiring an additional 127,031 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIHP opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

