Caprock Group LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Twilio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twilio by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,919,646.26. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock worth $3,354,771 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Twilio

Twilio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.