Caprock Group LLC Purchases 9,453 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 106,310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2,611.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 84,544 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 60,288 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 108,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

