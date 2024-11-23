Caprock Group LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $896,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 302,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O stock opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.