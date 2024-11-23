Caprock Group LLC Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MOH opened at $290.79 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $272.69 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.