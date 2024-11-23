Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,463 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,240,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $26.03 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.