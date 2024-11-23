Caprock Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,777,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 149,870.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,946,000 after buying an additional 89,922 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,361.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,397.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,059.08 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.