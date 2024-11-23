Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 104 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 18,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.76. The firm has a market cap of $699.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

