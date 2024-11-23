CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 3,723 ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 202.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ATI by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 528,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

