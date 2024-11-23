CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $218,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 512.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Penumbra by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $244.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 284.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $143,844.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,908.56. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.71, for a total transaction of $2,965,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,495,287.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,748 shares of company stock worth $10,166,574. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

