CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $203,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 823 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBP opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.84 and a 200 day moving average of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $281.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

