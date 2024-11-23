CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 40.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 111,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,017.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 71,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $21,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of PNFP opened at $126.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.04. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

