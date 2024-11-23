CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at $15,985,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $2,980,946.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,754,807.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,778 shares of company stock worth $7,524,436. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $93.45.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

