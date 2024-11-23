CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases New Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,545,000 after acquiring an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after buying an additional 476,126 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,765,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,313,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 153.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 172,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $1,055,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,236.54. This represents a 54.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. The trade was a 66.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,977. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $73.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

