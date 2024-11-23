CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 7,086 WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,086 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 60.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the second quarter worth $80,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $37.15 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WaFd news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

