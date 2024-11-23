CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 678,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,288,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

SF stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

