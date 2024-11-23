Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.26.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 245,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 719,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 473,893 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

