ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 859.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 355,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 135,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd lifted its position in ContextLogic by 560.7% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 679,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 576,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,210.6% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

