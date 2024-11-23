Contrasting Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) and First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First US Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out -879.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First US Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of First US Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First US Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $714.07 million 3.88 $30.85 million ($0.15) -191.52 First US Bancshares $40.03 million 1.81 $8.48 million $1.40 9.07

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and First US Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First US Bancshares. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First US Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First US Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and First US Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp N/A 5.94% 0.93% First US Bancshares 14.25% 9.31% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Premier Bancorp and First US Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 First US Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than First US Bancshares.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats First US Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans. It also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and treasury management services, as well as payment processing, remote capture, and automated clearing house payment capabilities. In addition, it operates as a custodian for alternative assets held in qualified self-directed IRA accounts, including investments in private equity, real estate, notes, cash, and other non-exchange traded assets; and provides real-property and non-real property escrow services. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, corporations, professionals, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, and consumers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

