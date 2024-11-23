Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,202,000 after buying an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 252,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 143,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,704,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,529,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,140,753.50. This represents a 5.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,908,909.60. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,324,817 shares of company stock valued at $43,552,936. Corporate insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.63 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $48.94.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

