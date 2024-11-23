Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFNL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.