Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 478,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 172.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.