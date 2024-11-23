Delta Air Lines to Hold 2024 Investor Day, Issues Press Release and PresentationDelta Air Lines, Inc. recently announced its plans to host a live webcast for its 2024 Investor Day on November 20, 2024. As part of this event, the company has released

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Delta Air Lines’s 8K filing here.
About Delta Air Lines
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
