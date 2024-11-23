Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,557 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ford Motor by 456.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 103.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.