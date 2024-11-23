Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 7,318 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 381.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $554,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

