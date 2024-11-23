Empowered Funds LLC Buys 12,998 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 83,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Singular Research raised ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

