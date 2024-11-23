Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in FOX by 31.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 961,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 228,392 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in FOX by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 667,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 154,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

