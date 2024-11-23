Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,706 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $16,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,761,435.64. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

