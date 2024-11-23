Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after buying an additional 2,231,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after buying an additional 374,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,721,000 after acquiring an additional 234,361 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $63.37 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average of $62.90.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

